Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Logs two sacks Sunday
Kerrigan recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, one pass defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Kerrigan's two sacks Sunday give him three on the season. He started the year off slow but appears to be returning to form. His numbers are down this year but he'll be a IDP candidate if he can return to the quality of play that he's had in seasons past for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, he and the Redskins take on the Giants in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...