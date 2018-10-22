Kerrigan recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack, one pass defensed, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Kerrigan's two sacks Sunday give him three on the season. He started the year off slow but appears to be returning to form. His numbers are down this year but he'll be a IDP candidate if he can return to the quality of play that he's had in seasons past for the remainder of the year. Looking ahead, he and the Redskins take on the Giants in Week 8.