Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: No longer concussed
Kerrigan cleared the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The 31-year-old linebacker misses this past Sunday's win over the Panthers but will be ready to start Week 14's matchup against the Packers. Kerrigan hasn't exceeded four tackles in a game this year, so he's tough to depend on in the fantasy realm.
