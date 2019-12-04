Play

Kerrigan cleared the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The 31-year-old linebacker misses this past Sunday's win over the Panthers but will be ready to start Week 14's matchup against the Packers. Kerrigan hasn't exceeded four tackles in a game this year, so he's tough to depend on in the fantasy realm.

