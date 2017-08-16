Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: No longer nursing finger injury
Kerrigan (finger) has been a full participant at Redskins' training camp, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
Kerrigan seems to have put his finger injury from last season to rest. The Redskins are hoping Kerrigan can be a focal point for the defense this year like he has been in seasons past.
