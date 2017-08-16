Play

Kerrigan (finger) has been a full participant at Redskins' training camp, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Kerrigan seems to have put his finger injury from last season to rest. The Redskins are hoping Kerrigan can be a focal point for the defense this year like he has been in seasons past.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories