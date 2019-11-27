Play

Kerrigan is still in concussion protocol Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

After sustaining a concussion during Week 12's win over the Lions, Kerrigan is still on the mend. If he can elevate to limited participation by Friday's practice, the veteran linebacker has a shot to suit up Sunday against the Panthers. Kerrigan has accrued 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks through 11 contests. Ryan Anderson is slated to start if Kerrigan can't go.

