Kerrigan (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.

Kerrigan was forced to exit the game in the third quarter, and the specifics of the injury remain unclear. As long as he's sidelined, Nate Orchard and Ryan Anderson are the likely beneficiaries to see and uptick in snaps.

