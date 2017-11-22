Kerrigan recorded a sack in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints to bring his season total up to seven.

Kerrigan also added four solo tackles to his line on the day. His sack was the first since Week 8 when he recorded two against the Cowboys. The veteran outside linebacker played 55 snaps (77.0 percent) in the contest.

