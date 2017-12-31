Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Playing Sunday
Kerrigan (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in New York.
Kerrigan recorded two of the four sacks of Eli Manning in Week 12, but the Redskins' sack leader may have a more difficult time felling the long-time Giants starting quarterback. As evidence, Manning has only been sacked three times in three games since retaking the reigns of the offense.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Two sacks Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Picks up seventh sack of season•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Logs two sacks in loss•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Sack in win•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...