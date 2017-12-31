Kerrigan (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants in New York.

Kerrigan recorded two of the four sacks of Eli Manning in Week 12, but the Redskins' sack leader may have a more difficult time felling the long-time Giants starting quarterback. As evidence, Manning has only been sacked three times in three games since retaking the reigns of the offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories