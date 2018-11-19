Kerrigan recorded two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Kerrigan is on pace for one of the worst seasons of his career as far as tackles go, as he's only recorded 21 through 10 games. However, he's been his usual self when it comes to rushing the passer. His sack Sunday gives him 6.5 on the season. Kerrigan will look to maintain his momentum as he and the Redskins take on the Cowboys in Week 12.

