Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Questionable for season finale
Kerrigan (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Kerrigan was added to the injury report as a non-participant Thursday but was able to progress to a limited participant Friday. The veteran linebacker appears on track to be available for the season finale despite the questionable tag.
