Kerrigan started Friday's preseason game against the Broncos but didn't record any statistics on 15 snaps.

A quiet preseason isn't any concern for a player who has logged at least 7.5 sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons. Kerrigan averaged just 40.3 tackles the past three seasons, but he's never missed a game and remains a strong bet to hit double digits in the sack department.

