Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Quiet in start
Kerrigan started Friday's preseason game against the Broncos but didn't record any statistics on 15 snaps.
A quiet preseason isn't any concern for a player who has logged at least 7.5 sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons. Kerrigan averaged just 40.3 tackles the past three seasons, but he's never missed a game and remains a strong bet to hit double digits in the sack department.
More News
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Logs 13 sacks on year•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Playing Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Two sacks Sunday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Picks up seventh sack of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...