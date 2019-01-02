Kerrigan finished the 2018 season with 43 tackles (30 solo) and 13 sacks in 16 games.

A 16-game starter in each of his eight NFL seasons, Kerrigan reached double-digit sacks for a third straight year and now has 84.5 in 128 career games. There may be some major changes coming in Washington, but the 30-year-old should be safe in 2019 for the penultimate season of his five-year, $57.5 million extension. Given the current contract standards for top pass rushers, Kerrigan might consider asking for an extension or renegotiation that increases his compensation for 2019.

