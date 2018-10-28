Kerrigan logged four total tackles and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Kerrigan has recorded 3.5 sacks in his previous two weeks, and will attempt to keep up his streak against a struggling Falcons' offensive line in Week 9. The veteran's recent sack totals have put him back on the IDP radar, despite Kerrigan accumulating consistent weekly tackles.

