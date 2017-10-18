Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Sack in win
Kerrigan recorded two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
The season sack total is now up to 3.5 for Kerrigan as the linebacker continues to a be force for the Redskins' defense. He'll look to continue the stellar play Monday against the Cowboys.
