Kerrigan recorded two tackles, including one sack, across 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Kerrigan got his first sack of the season, reaching Dak Prescott for an eight-yard loss in the second quarter. The veteran only played in 71 percent of the defensive snaps on Sunday, which is a slight drop from his Week 1 total (78 percent).

