Kerrigan will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the calf injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

The team doesn't believe Kerrigan suffered an Achilles injury, which provides some relief to the team's defense. However, the veteran linebacker could miss some time with an unfavorable diagnosis. Nate Orchard and Ryan Anderson (shoulder) are on standby in case Kerrigan misses any time.