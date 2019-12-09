Kerrigan (calf) is ruled out for Week 15's matchup against the Eagles and is considered week-to-week moving forward, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Kerrigan had an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in this past Sunday's loss to the Packers. The 31-year-old avoided an Achilles injury, as expected, but his calf issue is bad enough to keep him out at least one game. Ryan Anderson (shoulder) is slated to start at outside linebacker if he's healthy; otherwise, Nate Orchard will get the nod. Kerrigan will aim to get healthy for Week 16's game against the Giants.