The Redskins placed Kerrigan (calf) on injured reserve Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kerrigan is nursing a calf issue suffered Week 14 against the Packers. Interim coach Bill Callahan said Friday that Kerrigan is battling "a serious injury," per Finlay, and that the decision to place him on IR was not impacted by Washington being eliminated from the playoffs. A timetable for the 31-year-old's recovery remains undisclosed.

