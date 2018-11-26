Kerrigan recorded four tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Thursday's loss to the Cowboys.

Kerrigan has posted at least 0.5 sacks in six of the past eight games, totaling eight sacks over that span. His tackle numbers are down on the season but he's been a consistent threat as a pass rusher. He'll aim to continue his strong play in Week 13 when the Redskins face off against the Eagles.

