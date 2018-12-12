Kerrigan had six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Though the Redskins didn't do much to stop Eli Manning and the Giants from dropping 40 points on them, Kerrigan was one of the lone bright spots on the squad. He earned his ninth sack of the season while his six tackles were a season high. He'll hope to keep it going against a lackluster Jaguars' offense on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

    Week 15's Big Questions

    After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...

  • usatsi-11816619-lamar-jackson-ravens-pregame-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 15 streamers

    Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...

  • golden-tate-eagles.jpg

    Week 15 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...