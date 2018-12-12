Kerrigan had six tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants.

Though the Redskins didn't do much to stop Eli Manning and the Giants from dropping 40 points on them, Kerrigan was one of the lone bright spots on the squad. He earned his ninth sack of the season while his six tackles were a season high. He'll hope to keep it going against a lackluster Jaguars' offense on Sunday.