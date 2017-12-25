Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Two sacks Sunday
Kerrigan had four tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Broncos.
They were his first sacks since Week 12. The 29-year-old now has 44 tackles on the season, the most he's tallied since 2014. He needs 2.5 sacks Week 17 against the Giants to tie his career high of 13.5.
