Kerrigan has one year left on his contract and relayed that he wants to stick with the Redskins, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports. "I want to be here. I love Washington DC. I love the Redskins. I want to be here," Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan played 12 games this year and recorded 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks. It was a disappointing season in the pass-rush department, as the 31-year-old was a perennial double-digit sack producer enter the season. For Kerrigan to stick around, he'll need to restructure his deal, as he's due to be paid $11.5 million in 2020 but the contract carries no guarantee, per OverTheCap.com. If he's cut before the new league year begins in March, the Redskins save $11.7 million against the cap.