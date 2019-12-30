Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan: Wants to stay in Washington
Kerrigan has one year left on his contract and relayed that he wants to stick with the Redskins, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports. "I want to be here. I love Washington DC. I love the Redskins. I want to be here," Kerrigan said.
Kerrigan played 12 games this year and recorded 25 tackles and 5.5 sacks. It was a disappointing season in the pass-rush department, as the 31-year-old was a perennial double-digit sack producer enter the season. For Kerrigan to stick around, he'll need to restructure his deal, as he's due to be paid $11.5 million in 2020 but the contract carries no guarantee, per OverTheCap.com. If he's cut before the new league year begins in March, the Redskins save $11.7 million against the cap.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...