Kerrigan (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Kerrigan suffered the concussion during last week's win over the Lions and will miss the first game of his career, ending a streak of 139 straight games. Carroll Phillips figures to see increased work at outside linebacker in Kerrigan's place.

