Kerrigan suffered a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

Kerrigan put together a strong effort before exiting the contest, tallying four tackles, 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. Ryan Anderson and Carroll Phillips figure to rotate in at outside linebacker opposite Montez Sweat for the remainder of the game. Kerrigan's status will be monitored during the practice week leading up to Week 13's matchup against the Panthers.

