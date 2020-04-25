Redskins' Saahdiq Charles: Fourth-round pick for Washington

The Redskins selected Charles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

Charles (6-foot-4, 321) was a standout blocker for an LSU line that kept Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire comfortable in the SEC, and he's a plus athlete for a player of his build, logging a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Charles is a bit short and has short arms for a tackle (33-inch arms), so he might need to play guard in the NFL. If so, he seems to have all the tools to stand out there.