Play

Redskins' Saahdiq Charles: Fourth-round pick for Washington

The Redskins selected Charles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 108th overall.

Charles (6-foot-4, 321) was a standout blocker for an LSU line that kept Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire comfortable in the SEC, and he's a plus athlete for a player of his build, logging a 5.05-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Charles is a bit short and has short arms for a tackle (33-inch arms), so he might need to play guard in the NFL. If so, he seems to have all the tools to stand out there.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW