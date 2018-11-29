Redskins' Samaje Perine: Absent from injury report
Perine (calf) isn't listed on the Redskins' initial Week 13 injury report.
With a longer turnaround time between games after the Redskins played on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12, Perine looks like he'll enter the team's Monday night matchup with the Eagles at full strength. However, it's uncertain if his improved health will be enough for him to escape the inactive list. Washington is expected to get pass-catching specialist Chris Thompson (ribs) back from a four-game absence this week, giving the team an option to pair with top ballcarrier Adrian Peterson (shoulder). Meanwhile, Kapri Bibbs remains on hand as a depth option in the backfield and has a consistent role on special teams, lessening the team's need to keep Perine active as a fourth running back.
