Perine notched six carries for 13 yards and gathered in one of two passes for one yard during Thursday's preseason loss in Cleveland.

With all of Adrian Peterson (ankle), Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson not taking the field, Perine got the start at running back, but he didn't do much with the opportunity. Granted, Perine reeled off a 14-yard run that was nullified by penalty, but only two of his seven touches went for more than three yards. He likely will get plenty of opportunity this preseason to prove he belongs on the 53-man roster, but his climb to such a role is blocked by the aforementioned trio and 2019 fourth-round pick Bryce Love (knee).