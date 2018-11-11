Perine is active for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.

Perine has been called upon this season during Chris Thompson's (ribs) three absences, and he'll do the same Week 10. In those outings, Perine accrued 30 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. With Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs in front of him, Perine can't be expected to receive more than a handful of looks, barring an injury to one of the pair.

