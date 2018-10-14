Perine is active for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

For the first time this season, Perine cracked the 46-man gameday roster. The opportunity arose with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) inactive, but Adrian Peterson is still on hand to handle the bulk of the carries while Kapri Bibbs is the best bet to act as the Thompson fill-in. If he sees the field Sunday, Perine's track record includes 3.4 YPC and 22 catches (on 24 targets) in 16 games during the 2017 campaign.

