Redskins' Samaje Perine: Active for first time this season
Perine is active for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
For the first time this season, Perine cracked the 46-man gameday roster. The opportunity arose with Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) inactive, but Adrian Peterson is still on hand to handle the bulk of the carries while Kapri Bibbs is the best bet to act as the Thompson fill-in. If he sees the field Sunday, Perine's track record includes 3.4 YPC and 22 catches (on 24 targets) in 16 games during the 2017 campaign.
