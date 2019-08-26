Redskins' Samaje Perine: Back at practice
Perine (undisclosed) was spotted at practice Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Perine slots in behind Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson on Washington's running back depth chart, which limits his fantasy utility for now, but his return to practice Monday will at least allow him to attempt to secure his role as a depth option in the team's backfield.
