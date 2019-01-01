Redskins' Samaje Perine: Barely plays in second season
Perine finished 2018 with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for five yards in five games.
Disappointing as a rookie, the 2017 fourth-round pick spent most of his sophomore campaign serving as a healthy scratch. Perine likely will need to compete for a roster spot in 2019, though he could find an opening for a meaningful role if Adrian Peterson leaves Washington and Derrius Guice (knee) continues to struggle through the rehab process from a torn ACL.
