Perine finished 2018 with eight carries for 32 yards and three catches for five yards in five games.

Disappointing as a rookie, the 2017 fourth-round pick spent most of his sophomore campaign serving as a healthy scratch. Perine likely will need to compete for a roster spot in 2019, though he could find an opening for a meaningful role if Adrian Peterson leaves Washington and Derrius Guice (knee) continues to struggle through the rehab process from a torn ACL.