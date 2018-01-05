Redskins' Samaje Perine: Comes on late rookie season
Perine, who totaled three yards on two rushing attempts in Week 17's loss to the Giants, finished the season with 603 rushing yards and one touchdown on 175 attempts to go along with 22 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown.
It was an up-and-down year for the fourth-round selection, who figured to compete for the starting running back role out of the gate to start the 2017 season. However, things did not go exactly to plan, as Perine found himself buried on the depth chart behind Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson for the first 10 weeks of the season. After both Kelley (ankle) and Thompson (lower leg) suffered season-ending injuries, Perine finally got his opportunity, recording over 100 yards rushing in his first two starts. While he cooled off to end the season, Perine will head into the offseason once again contending for the starting role.
