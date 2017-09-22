With Rob Kelley (ribs) listed as questionable, Perine could take on an expanded role Sunday against the Raiders.

Perine failed to fully capitalize on Kelley's absence in the second half of Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams, managing just 67 yards on 21 carries. It sounds as though Kelley plans to play through the pain in Week 3, but any limitations could allow the rookie to play a major role on early downs. Chris Thompson is locked in as the passing-down back and thus makes for a safer fantasy option than either of his backfield mates.