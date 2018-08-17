Coach Jay Gruden said that Perine is dealing with a sprained ankle but is believed to be okay, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Perine had a scare in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets when he hurt his ankle at the tail end of a 30-yard run. Fortunately, the Redskins are saying that Perine's sprain won't cost him significant time, and he'll have a full week to get treatment before the team makes a determination on his status for the third preseason game. WIth Derrius Guice (knee) already lost for the season, the Redskins figure to be cautious with Perine.

