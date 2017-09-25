Perine left Sunday's game against the Raiders in the fourth quarter with a a hand injury and is questionable to return.

Raiders linebacker Cory James forced a fumble when his helmet connected directly with Perine's hand. The rookie running back took another hard hit on his way down and appeared to be bleeding from his mouth as he came off the field. He went to the locker room and is likely finished for the night, sitting at 19 carries for 48 yards and one catch for six yards, along with the lost fumble. With Rob Kelley inactive due to a rib injury, Chris Thompson and Mack Brown are left as the Redskins' only healthy running backs.