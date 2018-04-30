Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing major competition
Perine finds himself in a crowded backfield alongside Chris Thompson (leg), Rob Kelley (ankle) and rookie second-round pick Derrius Guice, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Despite having a clear advantage over his backfield mates in terms of running ability, Guice presumably will need to compete for carries with Perine and Kelley during training camp, while Thompson is a lock for passing downs if his recovery from December surgery stays on track. A fourth-round pick last year, Perine averaged 3.4 yards on 175 carries as a rookie, adding 22 catches for 182 yards on 24 targets, with only two scores on 197 touches. Guice is even more talented than his draft position (No. 59 overall) would seem to suggest, as he might have been taken in the first round if not for concerns about his strong personality and lack of pass-catching experience at LSU.
