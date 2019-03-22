Redskins' Samaje Perine: Facing tough roster odds
Perine is stuck in a crowded backfield with Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice (knee) and Chris Thompson, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official website reports.
Guice's tricky rehab from a torn ACL and subsequent infection is the complicating factor, potentially opening a door for Perine, Byron Marshall or Russell Hansbrough to earn a role. Even so, it's hard to see how Perine fits the plan in Washington, considering he logged just 30 snaps on offense and 39 on special teams in 2018. The 2017 fourth-round pick will have a tough time earning a spot on the 53-man roster unless he establishes value as a blocker and coverage man on special teams. The Redskins likely would be happy to trade Perine, but there's no serious market for a one-dimensional running back with a carer mark of 3.5 yards per carry.
