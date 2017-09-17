Perine rushed 21 times for 67 yards (3.2 yard per carry) during Sunday's overtime win over the Rams.

The rookie was leaned on after Rob Kelley (ribs) was forced from the game. However, Perine did little against the Rams. Kelley's status leading into Washington's Week 3 matchup against Oakland will be important to monitor for fantasy owners. If Kelley misses time, Perine projects to receive the bulk of early-down work for the Redskins.