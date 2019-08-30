Perine ran for 13 yards on five carries during Thursday's 20-7 preseason loss to Baltimore.

Perine was quiet for much of Thursday as Washington gave extra opportunities to guys like Byron Marshall and Craig Reynolds, players competing with Perine for the RB4 job, should it even exist. The Oklahoma product saw his usage plummet in 2018 as compared to his rookie season, 197 touches to 11 and that was before Derrius Guice entered the fold while healthy. It wouldn't be too surprising to see his tenure end after Thursday.

