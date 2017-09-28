Perine (hand) practiced in full Thursday, Rich Tandler of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's win against the Raiders, Perine lost a fumble on a huge hit and was eventually diagnosed with a bruised hand. Fortunately for the rookie, the ailment didn't hinder his ability to take part in the first practice of Week 4 prep. The same can't be said for backfield mate Rob Kelley (ribs), who remained limited for a second consecutive week. It should be noted that head coach Jay Gruden considers Kelley to be his lead back, when healthy. However, if Kelley doesn't make the requisite progress over the next few days, he may yield running back to some combination of Perine and Chris Thompson yet again.