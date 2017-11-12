Perine carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and added a 25-yard catch in Sunday's 38-30 loss to Minnesota.

Perine entered Sunday with just two touches in his previous three games. He found his way back into the action on Sunday after Rob Kelley went down with an ankle injury. Perine should be expected to see about 10-12 touches per game if Kelley misses any time. He carried the ball 28 times in the two games Kelley missed earlier in the season for just 72 yards. While that totals a putrid 2.6 yards per carry, Washington's other option -- Chris Thompson -- is more of a change-of-speed player, necessitating a bigger back like Perine to do some of the heavy lifting. He's improved in limited opportunities over the past few weeks, averaging 4.0 yards per carry on 11 carries.