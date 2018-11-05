Redskins' Samaje Perine: Gets four touches
Perine took two carries for 20 yards and caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to Atlanta.
Perine was active for just the third time all season, handling a 22 percent snap share behind Adrian Peterson (46 percent) and Kapri Bibbs (30 percent). There isn't much cause for optimism moving forward, as all of Perine's targets and carries came on the meaningless final drive in a blowout. He'll have a tough time staying involved Week 10 at Tampa Bay.
