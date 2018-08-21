Redskins' Samaje Perine: Getting close to return
Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Perine is approaching a return to practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Perine sprained his ankle in the Redskins' second preseason game last Thursday, with an expectation that he'd be sidelined at least one week. With another exhibition Friday, he likely has just one chance to make an impression on the training staff in order to play, but Derrius Guice's ACL tear has thrown such a wrench in the team's plans that Adrian Peterson was brought on board this week. As a result, Gruden may buck norms and trot out Perine (if healthy), Peterson and Rob Kelley in preseason Week 4 to figure out the lead runner.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Likely to miss some time•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Evaluated for ankle injury•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Moving up depth chart•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: No. 3 on unofficial RB depth chart•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...