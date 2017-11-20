Redskins' Samaje Perine: Has career game in expanded role
Perine rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.
Fellow running back Chris Thompson broke his fibula in this one, joining Rob Kelley (ankle/knee) on the list of sidelined Washington running backs. Those two injuries should leave Perine with all the touches he can handle moving forward, especially since he took advantage of an expanded role in this one with career-highs in carries and rushing yards to go with his first career rushing touchdown. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Oklahoma may yet live up to the preseason hype that surrounded him.
More News
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Slated to replace Rob Kelley•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Gathers 10 touches•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Two carries Sunday•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: No offensive reps for second straight week•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Relegated to special teams•
-
Redskins' Samaje Perine: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...