Perine rushed 23 times for 117 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard catch on two targets in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.

Fellow running back Chris Thompson broke his fibula in this one, joining Rob Kelley (ankle/knee) on the list of sidelined Washington running backs. Those two injuries should leave Perine with all the touches he can handle moving forward, especially since he took advantage of an expanded role in this one with career-highs in carries and rushing yards to go with his first career rushing touchdown. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Oklahoma may yet live up to the preseason hype that surrounded him.