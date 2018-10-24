Redskins' Samaje Perine: Held to two yards
Perine carried the ball twice for two yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Dallas.
Two yards on four touches. That's been Perine's contribution to the Washington offense in two active games this season. Perine is only seeing the field because Chris Thompson (ribs/knee) is on the shelf. Given Perine's poor production in Thompson's absence, expect Perine to return to the inactive list as soon as Thompson is back in action. If that absence extends to Sunday, Perine is likely to feed off of Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs' scraps against a middle-of-the-pack Giants run defense.
