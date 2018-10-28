Perine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest at the Giants.

Perine was kept on the gameday roster during Chris Thompson's (ribs/knee) two-game absence but only played 10 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams. Perine's production wasn't anything special, either (four touches for two yards from scrimmage). Don't expect another appearance unless injury befalls another member of the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories