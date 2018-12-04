Perine (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Eagles.

Perine has only run the ball five times this season for a total of 25 yards, and with Chris Thompson (ribs) back in action Monday, the Redskins are not in need of a fourth running back. They will instead roll with Thompson, Adrian Peterson and Kapri Bibbs in a key divisional matchup. As long as all three aforementioned backs stay healthy, it will be difficult for Perine to see playing time in Washington's backfield this season.

