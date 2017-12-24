Perine is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an Achilles injury.

Perine has been befallen by one of the few dreaded injuries, at least before the final diagnosis is known. Clearly, the Redskins are leaving the door open for reentry to the contest, but if he doesn't make another appearance, he'll finish Week 16 with 15 carries for 53 yards and three receptions (on as many targets) for 21 yards. In his stead, the Redskins will turn to Kapri Bibbs out of the backfield.