Redskins' Samaje Perine: Injures groin at practice
Head coach Jay Gruden said Perine injured his groin in the early portion of Thursday's practice and missed the rest of the session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
At this point in the season, Perine is the last running back standing in Washington with Chris Thompson (fibula), Rob Kelley (ankle), Keith Marshall (knee) and Byron Marshall (hamstring) all on injured reserve. This reality has allowed Perine to average 20.6 touches per game over the last five contests. When Gruden spoke to the media Thursday, he stated his belief that Perine's issue is a "minor" one, but it remains to be seen how his status will be impacted for Sunday's game against the Broncos. With one practice remaining this week, Friday's injury report likely will be the last word on Perine's potential to play. In the event he's limited or absent entirely Sunday, the next players up in the Redskins backfield are Kapri Bibbs and LeShun Daniels.
