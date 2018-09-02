Perine has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Faced with a decision between Perine or Kapri Bibbs for the final RB spot, Washington chose pure running ability over passing-down skill. Perine may enter Week 1 at the very bottom of the depth chart, potentially stuck behind Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson (leg) and Rob Kelley. The second-year pro likely would be part of a committee if Peterson were to get benched or injured.

