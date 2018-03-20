Play

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said there's a good chance the team will use an early draft pick on a runner to join Perine, Chris Thompson (leg) and Rob Kelley (ankle) in the backfield, Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan DC reports.

Thompson did a phenomenal job on passing downs until a fractured fibula ended his season after 10 games, but it was a far different story for Perine (3.4 yards per carry) and Kelley (3.1 YPC) on early downs. The only silver lining for the 2017 fourth-round pick was consecutive 100-yard games in Weeks 11 and 12, as he otherwise produced 3.2 yards or less per carry in each game with double-digit totes. Thompson will be locked in on passing downs if his recovery continues on schedule, whereas Perine and Kelley may end up giving way to a highly touted rookie. The Redskins don't seem inclined to add veteran help in the backfield, likely seeking an element of explosiveness that isn't available among the remaining free agents.

